Teachers, students sensitised about proper disposal of waste

A seminar was arranged for teachers and students of a private school by Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to sensitise them about environmental changes and disposal of waste properly

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :A seminar was arranged for teachers and students of a private school by Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to sensitise them about environmental changes and disposal of waste properly.

FWMC Chief Executive Officer Bilal Feroz, General Manager Operations Muhammad Ijaz Bandesha, and a large number of students were present.

The team sensitised the participants about increase in environment pollution, causes of environmental changes and other elements.

CEO Bilal Feroz said that sensitising the youth regarding environmental changes, its effects and protection of the atmosphere was the need of the hour.

He said that all stakeholders including teachers, students and civil society should stand with government efforts for the protection of the environment.

He said that FWMC was regularly holding awareness sessions at education institutes in this regard.