Teachers’ task to imbue young with spirit of patriotism: CM Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that it is the responsibility of teachers to imbue the young generation with the spirit of patriotism and protect them from all kinds of mischief.

He said that an attempt is being made to alienate the youth of Balochistan from the state under an organized conspiracy,

He expressed these views while addressing teachers and students at the Temeer-i-Nau Public College Quetta.

CM Bugti said that this institution exudes the fragrance of islam and here the best mindset of students is being developed in the light of the teachings of Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that teachers are the chosen people of Allah Almighty who adorn the society with the jewel of knowledge and play a key role in shaping the character of the youth.

He said that social media is often used in a negative way in Balochistan and news is forwarded without verification, while in the developed countries of the world, education, economy and infrastructure were heavily invested in before social media.

The CM said that instead of being influenced by negative propaganda, the youth should focus on knowledge and research and make serving Pakistan their goal.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that those who dream of liberating Balochistan through violence are delusional, Baloch youth would not be allowed to be pushed towards a futile war.

He said that the provincial government is providing scholarships to the youth in the best educational institutions of the world so that they could pursue higher education while anti-state elements are making a sinister attempt to prepare these same youth for suicide attacks.

He said that unbalanced development is found in every region of the world but this does not mean that anti-state sentiments should be fueled.

He said that the government's policies could certainly be criticized, but there is no justification for treason against the state because Article 5 of the Constitution of Pakistan makes unconditional loyalty to the state mandatory for every citizen.

The CM said that the supremacy of merit is being ensured in the province and the provincial government has provided 12,000 jobs on complete transparency and merit.

On this occasion, he also announced uninterrupted provision of funds for Professor Fazal Bari Shaheed BS Block and full support to the proposal of Tameer-i-Nau College to organize Allama Iqbal International Conference in Quetta.

During the speech, the Chief Minister said that we have to instill love for Pakistan in our hearts because this is our real strength and guarantee of success.

Members of the Provincial Assembly Zarak Khan Mandokhel, Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, Haji Ali Madad Jatak, Chairman Tameer-i-Nau Trust Brigadier (R) Abdul Jalil Khan, Secretary Tameer-e-Nau Trust Muhammad Naseem Khan Lehri and other personalities were also present on the occasion.

At the end of the ceremony, Chairman Tameer-i-Nau The trust also presented a commemorative souvenir to the Chief Minister of Balochistan.