Teachers To Be Issued 'offer Orders' From Wednesday

February 22, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for education and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Tuesday said the new teachers would get their 'offer orders' from February 23 across the province.

He said "Fifty thousand teachers have been recruited.

" It is a big number of recruitments, which has been made in the first phase for the first time in the history of the country.

The minister said that it was a big achievement of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which has provided fifty thousand teaching jobs on merit.

He said that if any candidate has any reservation can contact him.

