UrduPoint.com

Teachers Train Students For Practical Life Like Mothers Do: Speakers

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Teachers train students for practical life like mothers do: Speakers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Speakers in a ceremony held in connection with 'Salam Teachers Day' at Govt Muslim High school said that a teacher was the only personality who trains students for practical life like their mothers do.

They stated that the 'agent of change' not only taught human beings but also prayed for their success in life on late Tuesday evening.

They opined that teachers should be role model for students adding that the teacher is an artist whose industry is soul of man.

BISE Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, said that he was himself a teacher and excelled in his career with prayers of his teachers who taught him from schooling to university level.

He recalled a few incidents of his life where he was respected a lot just because of his profession.

He informed that a teacher never retires adding that once a teacher is always a teacher.

Senior educationist, Rana Aslam Saghir quoted several incidents from Islamic history to pay tribute to teachers.

DEO elementary, Rafiq Javid said teaching is the noblest job on the earth as Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) said that he had been descended to this earth as pedagoger.

Principal Govt Girls High School, Basti Khudadad, Ms Naseema Idress Lodhi paid rich tribute to the masons of the nation and read some poetic verses for them.

Rana Waliya Ali, Rana Aslam Anjum, Zafar Bhutta and others also spoke.

Known academician Raja Kausar Saeedi conducted the event.

Later, students presented boquet and garlanded their teachers as sign of respect.

Related Topics

Job Man Muslim Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

1 hour ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge th ..

Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge threatening case

1 hour ago
 All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilit ..

All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: FM

2 hours ago
 Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.