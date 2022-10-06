Teachers train students for practical life like mothers do: Speakers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Speakers in a ceremony held in connection with 'Salam Teachers Day' at Govt Muslim High school said that a teacher was the only personality who trains students for practical life like their mothers do.

They stated that the 'agent of change' not only taught human beings but also prayed for their success in life on late Tuesday evening.

They opined that teachers should be role model for students adding that the teacher is an artist whose industry is soul of man.

BISE Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, said that he was himself a teacher and excelled in his career with prayers of his teachers who taught him from schooling to university level.

He recalled a few incidents of his life where he was respected a lot just because of his profession.

He informed that a teacher never retires adding that once a teacher is always a teacher.

Senior educationist, Rana Aslam Saghir quoted several incidents from Islamic history to pay tribute to teachers.

DEO elementary, Rafiq Javid said teaching is the noblest job on the earth as Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) said that he had been descended to this earth as pedagoger.

Principal Govt Girls High School, Basti Khudadad, Ms Naseema Idress Lodhi paid rich tribute to the masons of the nation and read some poetic verses for them.

Rana Waliya Ali, Rana Aslam Anjum, Zafar Bhutta and others also spoke.

Known academician Raja Kausar Saeedi conducted the event.

Later, students presented boquet and garlanded their teachers as sign of respect.