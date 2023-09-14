Teachers Training Workshop 2023 kicks off at IST

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :A three-day Teachers Training Workshop 2023 kicked off at the Institute of Space Technology (IST) in Islamabad to build the capacity of educators from across the country in the field of Space Science and Technology.

The workshop is being organized by the Space Education Research Lab of the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) in collaboration with the Office of Astronomy for Education, International Astronomical Union.

Spanning from September 14-16, this initiative is poised to be a transformative experience for the 30 selected educators from across the country.

With a distinguished cadre of seven national and international resource persons, the workshop underscores a commitment to enhance the quality and scope of space science education in Pakistan.

The Teachers Training Workshop 2023 is tailored for Primary and secondary school science educators, with an ambition to immerse them in the captivating world of Space Science and Technology.

The workshop not only aimed at offering innovative teaching techniques and resources but also to establish a deeper understanding of Space Science among educators.

It envisions equipping teachers to relay complex space concepts effectively to students of diverse age groups, igniting a passion for space exploration, and building a network of educators committed to advancing science education in Pakistan.

The first day of the workshop began with a warm welcome and preface by Dr. Najam Abbas.

The day's highlights included sessions on the Big Bang and the formation of stars and galaxies by Ibtehaaj Hassan, followed by an in-depth look into our solar system through hands-on activities and software simulations by Aqib Khan.

The day concluded with an insightful Astrolabe demonstration by Yawer Abbas.

The upcoming days promise more enriching activities, including talks by eminent personalities like Dr Tshiamiso of IAU, webinars, hands-on telescope workshops, and sessions dedicated to astronomy.

Teachers will also gain insights into developing school astronomy labs and participate in solar telescopy activities.

Beyond this three-day initiative, participating educators will collaborate with the organizing team for three months to implement the strategies in their respective institutions.

This extension ensures the workshop's learnings will have a far-reaching and lasting impact on students and the broader education community across the country.