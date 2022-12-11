Teachers training workshop held at DPS

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :A one-day training workshop was organized for the teachers of Divisional Public School, College here on Sunday.

Commissioner Maryam Khan was chief guest on the occasion.

PhD experts of the Education department delivered lectures on various issues to more than 50 female teachers of the senior and junior campuses of DPS.

On the occasion, Commissioner Maryam Khan said that there would be no compromise on the quality of education in DPS College and school.

She said the training of teachers was also necessary to meet the requirements of modern times so that they could teach their students in a better way.

In the workshop, trained educationists informed the teachers about the modern and unique methods of teaching and learning.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Fareed Ahmed, CEO Education Authority Sardar AkhtarAbbas Baloch, Principal Shumaila Irfan and Madam Maimoona were also present on the occasion.