Teachers training workshop on space education from Sep 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :A three-day training workshop on space education for Primary and secondary science school teachers will commence at the Institute of Space Technology (IST) on September 7.

The workshop organized by the Space Education Research Lab, National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), IST will focus on enhancing the teaching skills and resources linked with Pakistan's primary and secondary school science curriculum.

According to an official of IST, school teachers, with at least two years of experience, from different educational institutions will attend the workshop.

The workshop has been planned in collaboration with the Office of Astronomy for Education (OAE), and the International Astronomical Union (IAU) as part of their Teachers Training Program for Astronomy Education.

