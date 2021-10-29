UrduPoint.com

Teachers, Ulemas, Parents Asked To Play Role In Fight Against Drug Abuse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 02:41 PM

Teachers, ulemas, parents asked to play role in fight against drug abuse

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ministers and IGP Friday urged teachers, Ulemas, parents and civil society to play their imperative role against drug abuse especially in educational institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ministers and IGP Friday urged teachers, Ulemas, parents and civil society to play their imperative role against drug abuse especially in educational institutions.

In a messages in connection with Red Ribbon Week being observed across KP, they said that government, security forces and other law enforcing agencies were conducting crackdown against the drug peddlers and dealers but the society could not be made drug-free without cooperation of every individual.

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani said that drug addiction remain a constant source of anxiety, pain and shame and educational institutions were the most affected sector of the society.

He said that drug peddlers were targeting youth in educational institutions and it was the joint responsibility of teachers, Ulema, civil society and parents to be part of the campaign against drug abuse.

Minister for Excise, Khalid ur Rehman urged parents to keep eye on their kids to protect them against drug abuse, adding that it is the joint responsibility of every individual to strengthen the government's efforts in fighting drug abuse and smuggling.

KP IGP Moazzam Jah Insari said that KP police on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has launched a major crackdown across the province against drug peddlers and abuse.

During the last three months, he said, over 10,000 cases were registered against 10,000 persons arrested in connection with drugs.

He said, "We should have to keep an eye on our surroundings and inform the police in case of any suspicious activities." Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was observing Red Ribbon Week against all kinds of drugs and violence to create awareness in society about harmful effects of drug addiction.

He said Red Ribbon Week takes place each year from October 23 to 31 with a view to help keep kids drug free.

Bangash said that KP government had taken concert steps to eradicate the menace of drug addiction and abuse.

KP government had also set-up Narcotics Eradication Wing in 2019 which showed good performance in the shortest span of time in the fight against drug menace.

He called upon all stakeholders to play their role in nation building by supporting the government's efforts to eradicate drug menace from the society.

/395

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Drugs Civil Society October 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

Russian Security Service Suppressed Activities of ..

Russian Security Service Suppressed Activities of Right-Wing Extremists in Siber ..

2 minutes ago
 Samina Alvi stresses for improving skill-based job ..

Samina Alvi stresses for improving skill-based job opportunities for special per ..

4 minutes ago
 Putin to Join G20 Summit Online This Weekend - Kre ..

Putin to Join G20 Summit Online This Weekend - Kremlin

4 minutes ago
 Two women injure in roof collapse

Two women injure in roof collapse

4 minutes ago
 Greece, Germany turn page as Merkel pays final vis ..

Greece, Germany turn page as Merkel pays final visit

4 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 23 West Indies Vs. Bangla ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 23 West Indies Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.