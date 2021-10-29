Teachers, ulemas, parents asked to play role in fight against drug abuse

(@FahadShabbir)

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ministers and IGP Friday urged teachers, Ulemas, parents and civil society to play their imperative role against drug abuse especially in educational institutions

In a messages in connection with Red Ribbon Week being observed across KP, they said that government, security forces and other law enforcing agencies were conducting crackdown against the drug peddlers and dealers but the society could not be made drug-free without cooperation of every individual.

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani said that drug addiction remain a constant source of anxiety, pain and shame and educational institutions were the most affected sector of the society.

He said that drug peddlers were targeting youth in educational institutions and it was the joint responsibility of teachers, Ulema, civil society and parents to be part of the campaign against drug abuse.

Minister for Excise, Khalid ur Rehman urged parents to keep eye on their kids to protect them against drug abuse, adding that it is the joint responsibility of every individual to strengthen the government's efforts in fighting drug abuse and smuggling.

KP IGP Moazzam Jah Insari said that KP police on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has launched a major crackdown across the province against drug peddlers and abuse.

During the last three months, he said, over 10,000 cases were registered against 10,000 persons arrested in connection with drugs.

He said, "We should have to keep an eye on our surroundings and inform the police in case of any suspicious activities." Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was observing Red Ribbon Week against all kinds of drugs and violence to create awareness in society about harmful effects of drug addiction.

He said Red Ribbon Week takes place each year from October 23 to 31 with a view to help keep kids drug free.

Bangash said that KP government had taken concert steps to eradicate the menace of drug addiction and abuse.

KP government had also set-up Narcotics Eradication Wing in 2019 which showed good performance in the shortest span of time in the fight against drug menace.

He called upon all stakeholders to play their role in nation building by supporting the government's efforts to eradicate drug menace from the society.

