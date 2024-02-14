Open Menu

Teachers Urge Swift Appointment Of FDE DG For Much-needed Stability

Published February 14, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) is grappling with a leadership vacuum since August 2023, adversely affecting 432 educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

The absence of a permanent Director General has left the department in a state of uncertainty, hindering the ability to make crucial decisions for the betterment of the education system.

The latest twist in this administrative turmoil involves an abrupt reshuffling of key positions within the FDE. Mr. Irfanullah Khan, who was serving as Director (Colleges), was unexpectedly reassigned to the role of Director Finance & Audit.

Simultaneously, the former Director Finance & Audit, has taken over the responsibilities of Director (Colleges). This decision has raised eyebrows, especially considering that Mr. Irfanullah had only spent six months in his previous position, gaining a grasp of the challenges faced by the colleges.

A teacher, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told APP, that “Mr. Irfanullah was performing at his best in his role as Director (Colleges).

It is ridiculous to transfer someone just when he was gaining a comprehensive understanding and getting a grip on the challenges faced by colleges. Unfortunately, this decision seems ill-advised."

Another teacher said, "The teaching and non-teaching staff have been facing non-payment of their rental ceiling for a significant period. The present administration has done nothing to address this critical issue. As there is no permanent DG at FDE, a Deputy DG is overseeing the position on a temporary basis. He argued that this stopgap arrangement is plaguing the educational institutions.

The teaching community is urging the government to swiftly appoint a permanent Director General who possesses the competence to address the myriad challenges faced by the 432 educational institutions under the FDE's jurisdiction.

The teachers emphasize the necessity of a leader who can make informed and bold decisions to improve the state of education in the capital city.

More Stories From Pakistan