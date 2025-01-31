Open Menu

Teachers Urged To Adopt Modern Teaching Techniques

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Teachers urged to adopt modern teaching techniques

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Sub-divisional education Officer(SDO) Dr. Muhammad Humayun Khan Khattak has urged teachers to adopt modern teaching techniques to uncover the hidden talents of students.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Zonal Tournament and half-yearly exams’ position holders at Government Primary School Pathankot.

He said teachers played a key role in preparing students for future challenges and utilization of modern teaching would help more in this regard.

He said that organizing tournaments and written exams at the primary school level in government schools had significantly improved students' performance.

He said that such activities were having a positive impact on students and would play a crucial role in their academic progress in the future.

He further mentioned that the provincial government is giving special attention to providing basic facilities in primary schools, and the shortage of teachers and furniture will soon be addressed.

During the event, A.S.D.E.O. Rehmatullah Baloch, Union Council Nazim Kamran Zafar, Headmaster Umair Sulaimani, Wapda President Farooq, and others also addressed the gathering..

At the end of the ceremony, prizes and trophies were distributed among the students who secured top positions.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on educatio ..

DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on education, culture, heritage

16 minutes ago
 Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhanc ..

Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condol ..

UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direc ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa

3 hours ago
TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Stud ..

TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement

3 hours ago
 Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in ..

Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024

4 hours ago
 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 ho ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees

5 hours ago
 China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring ..

China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday

6 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Febr ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan