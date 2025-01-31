Teachers urged to adopt modern teaching techniques

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Sub-divisional education Officer(SDO) Dr. Muhammad Humayun Khan Khattak has urged teachers to adopt modern teaching techniques to uncover the hidden talents of students.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Zonal Tournament and half-yearly exams’ position holders at Government Primary School Pathankot.

He said teachers played a key role in preparing students for future challenges and utilization of modern teaching would help more in this regard.

He said that organizing tournaments and written exams at the primary school level in government schools had significantly improved students' performance.

He said that such activities were having a positive impact on students and would play a crucial role in their academic progress in the future.

He further mentioned that the provincial government is giving special attention to providing basic facilities in primary schools, and the shortage of teachers and furniture will soon be addressed.

During the event, A.S.D.E.O. Rehmatullah Baloch, Union Council Nazim Kamran Zafar, Headmaster Umair Sulaimani, Wapda President Farooq, and others also addressed the gathering..

At the end of the ceremony, prizes and trophies were distributed among the students who secured top positions.

APP/slm