Teachers Urged To Develop Creativity Among Students

Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:20 PM

Teachers urged to develop creativity among students

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Teachers have been advised to develop creative abilities among students through their motivational lectures.

Addressing the teachers at a ceremony of University College of Management and Sciences, Chief Executive Officer (Eduction) Syed Azhar Hussain said that nations, who focused on development of creativity, made massive level progress.

He said that training workshops were of vital importance for teachers which help in improving the professional skills.

He also lauded for holding training workshop for teachers.

Azhar also wished the process should remained intact in future also.

He hoped the training would also facilitate the students as teachers would demonstrate their teaching skills on the pattern of the training workshop.

