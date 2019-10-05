Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri on Saturday acknowledging the role of teachers, said that academicians should focus on character building of the young generation to bring about positive change in the society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri on Saturday acknowledging the role of teachers, said that academicians should focus on character building of the young generation to bring about positive change in the society.

He was addressing a seminar on 'Islamic affairs' impact on institutions' organised by the University of Management & Technology (UMT) here.

President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Prof Sajjad Qamar, religious scholars, faculty, students and people from all walks of life participated in the seminar.

The minister said: "We should focus on Islamic teachings to achieve success in the life and hereafter".

He shed light on a trend of educational institutes and said the respect to teacher helped groom the society which also brought about positive trends.

President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad and others also spoke on the occasion.