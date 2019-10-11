Teachers warned for taking part in politics

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) : The Deputy Director Elementary and Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a letter to all district education officers that reports of some teachers taking part in politics and anti-government activities have been received which is against servant conduct rules 1987.

The letter said teachers involved in politics are clearly violating the code of conduct of service rules therefore teachers should be informed that under the DEO jurisdiction to refrain from such activities.

The letter said teachers ignoring the directives will be considered guilty of misconduct and face action under E and D rules 2011.

The deputy director also said in the letter that the matter is of serious nature and needs absolute compliance