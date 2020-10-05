UrduPoint.com
Teachers,students Staged Protest Against Closure Of TTC

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:14 PM

Teachers,students staged protest against closure of TTC

A large number of teachers and students on Monday staged a protest against closure of the Technical Training College (TTC) Dharki

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :A large number of teachers and students on Monday staged a protest against closure of the Technical Training College (TTC) Dharki.

According to details despite re-opening of Schools and Colleges under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) formulated for re-opening of educational institutions, Technical Training College Dharki have not so far been opened.

Teachers and students appealed to the Deputy Commissioner and high ups to ensure resumption of TTC.

More Stories From Pakistan

