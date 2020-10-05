Teachers,students staged protest against closure of TTC

A large number of teachers and students on Monday staged a protest against closure of the Technical Training College (TTC) Dharki

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :A large number of teachers and students on Monday staged a protest against closure of the Technical Training College (TTC) Dharki.

According to details despite re-opening of Schools and Colleges under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) formulated for re-opening of educational institutions, Technical Training College Dharki have not so far been opened.

Teachers and students appealed to the Deputy Commissioner and high ups to ensure resumption of TTC.