Teachers,students Staged Protest Against Closure Of TTC
Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:14 PM
GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :A large number of teachers and students on Monday staged a protest against closure of the Technical Training College (TTC) Dharki.
According to details despite re-opening of Schools and Colleges under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) formulated for re-opening of educational institutions, Technical Training College Dharki have not so far been opened.
Teachers and students appealed to the Deputy Commissioner and high ups to ensure resumption of TTC.