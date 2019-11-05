Teaching at university a mission to bring change in society: VC Zakir

RENALA KHURD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) ::Vice Chancellor University of Okara, Professor Dr Muhammad Zikria Zakir on Tuesday said teaching at university was not a profession but a mission to bring about a healthy change in society.

He was addressing a dinner reception, hosted in the honour of faculty members and staff. Vice Chancellor, University of Sahiwal, Professor Dr Nasir Afzal was chief guest on the occasion.

Dr Zikria said that the aim of the university level education was to promote the values of equality, tolerance, establishing democracy and rule of law in society, adding that to set up health and developed civil society.

The VC further said that all revolutions in the world started from the educational institutions.

Addressing the participants, chief guest Professor Dr Afzal Nasir lauded the efforts of VC Okara University for establishing various new departments and bringing the university in the list of best universities of the country.

He added that Okara and Sahiwal universities had started their journey at the same time, but the Okara University, under the leadership of Dr Zikria, surpassed the Sahiwal University.

Pro VC Punjab University Professor Dr Saleem Mazhar also addressed the participants.