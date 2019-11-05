UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teaching At University A Mission To Bring Change In Society: VC Zakir

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 07:10 PM

Teaching at university a mission to bring change in society: VC Zakir

RENALA KHURD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) ::Vice Chancellor University of Okara, Professor Dr Muhammad Zikria Zakir on Tuesday said teaching at university was not a profession but a mission to bring about a healthy change in society.

He was addressing a dinner reception, hosted in the honour of faculty members and staff. Vice Chancellor, University of Sahiwal, Professor Dr Nasir Afzal was chief guest on the occasion.

Dr Zikria said that the aim of the university level education was to promote the values of equality, tolerance, establishing democracy and rule of law in society, adding that to set up health and developed civil society.

The VC further said that all revolutions in the world started from the educational institutions.

Addressing the participants, chief guest Professor Dr Afzal Nasir lauded the efforts of VC Okara University for establishing various new departments and bringing the university in the list of best universities of the country.

He added that Okara and Sahiwal universities had started their journey at the same time, but the Okara University, under the leadership of Dr Zikria, surpassed the Sahiwal University.

Pro VC Punjab University Professor Dr Saleem Mazhar also addressed the participants.

Related Topics

World Education Punjab Democracy Civil Society Sahiwal Okara Nasir Same All From Best

Recent Stories

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

41 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

53 minutes ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

56 minutes ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

56 minutes ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

1 hour ago

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.