Teaching children essential life skills crucial for overall development: expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) An expert in child development, Dr Babar Saleem stressed the importance of teaching crucial life skills to children at a young age to ensure their overall development and future achievements.

"Empowering kids to take on tasks independently, fostering confidence, resilience, and a sense of responsibility will serve them well throughout their lives," Saleem told a private news channel.

From simple tasks like cooking basic meals to maintaining personal hygiene, these foundational skills set the stage for a fulfilling and self-sufficient life, he added.

"Starting with tasks like cracking eggs and handling kitchen utensils safely lays the groundwork for autonomy. By gradually increasing complexity and responsibility in the kitchen, children learn to navigate challenges and develop problem-solving skills", Saleem maintained.

He stressed empowering children to set goals and work towards them cultivates a sense of purpose and direction. "Teaching kids to break down their objectives into manageable tasks and adhere to deadlines fosters discipline and organization", he added.

He said by keeping the children engaged and focused on achieving their aspirations, parents help instill a sense of accountability and structure in their lives. Similarly, he said maintaining a clean and organized living space is not just about aesthetics—it is about promoting good hygiene habits and a healthy lifestyle.

"Teaching children the importance of cleaning up after themselves in the kitchen and elsewhere reinforces responsibility and respect for their environment. These habits translate into other aspects of their lives, promoting overall well-being and self-care," said Saleem.

The child development expert maintained that teaching children to sort, wash, and fold clothes not only contributes to household chores but also instills a sense of independence and competence. "Demonstrating proper care for different fabrics and garments teaches children to respect their belongings and take pride in their appearance", he added.

Saleem underscored the need to encourage children to maintain relationships with extended family members that strengthen bonds and reinforce a sense of belonging."Whether through regular phone calls or visits, staying connected with relatives nurtures empathy and compassion. These connections provide a support network outside the immediate family and contribute to a child's emotional development", he said.

He urged parents to instill values of empathy and kindness from a young age which lays the foundation for a compassionate and altruistic adulthood.