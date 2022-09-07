UrduPoint.com

Teaching Hospitals Asked To Establish Their Own Blood Banks

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Teaching hospitals asked to establish their own blood banks

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday directed all the government teaching hospitals of the province to establish their own blood banks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday directed all the government teaching hospitals of the province to establish their own blood banks.

Chairing a meeting of the Department Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, she also ordered for the PC-I for Regional Blood Center Faisalabad.

On the occasion, Dr Yasmin said the use of modern technology would be ensured in all blood banks, adding that cleanliness must also be ensured in all blood banks.

She said that after the success of RBC's pilot project in Faisalabad, the same model would be implemented in the entire province.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 100 per cent disposal of waste should be ensured in all government teaching hospitals.

She reviewed the hospital waste management regime during the meeting. The officers concerned gave a briefing to the Minister.

Secretary Health Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch, Special Secretaries Muhammad Usman and Dr Farrukh Naveed, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Chief PlanningOfficer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Mian Zahidur Rehman, Dr Yadullah, Zahida Sarwar and officerof Institute of Blood Transfusion Services participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Education Punjab Same All Government Blood Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Livestock dept organised free vaccination camps fo ..

Livestock dept organised free vaccination camps for rain-hit domestic animals

30 seconds ago
 Qatar Investment Authority keen to invest in Pakis ..

Qatar Investment Authority keen to invest in Pakistan's multiple sectors

33 seconds ago
 QEC MTI Swabi organize capacity building workshop ..

QEC MTI Swabi organize capacity building workshop on SAR

34 seconds ago
 Finnish Carrier Finnair Presents New Flight Strate ..

Finnish Carrier Finnair Presents New Flight Strategy Avoiding Russian Airspace

36 seconds ago
 EU COREPER Approves Suspension of Visa Facilitatio ..

EU COREPER Approves Suspension of Visa Facilitation Deal With Russia - EU Source

5 minutes ago
 VC AIOU stresses for efforts to combat threats of ..

VC AIOU stresses for efforts to combat threats of climate change

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.