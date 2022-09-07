Teaching hospitals asked to establish their own blood banks

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday directed all the government teaching hospitals of the province to establish their own blood banks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday directed all the government teaching hospitals of the province to establish their own blood banks.

Chairing a meeting of the Department Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, she also ordered for the PC-I for Regional Blood Center Faisalabad.

On the occasion, Dr Yasmin said the use of modern technology would be ensured in all blood banks, adding that cleanliness must also be ensured in all blood banks.

She said that after the success of RBC's pilot project in Faisalabad, the same model would be implemented in the entire province.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 100 per cent disposal of waste should be ensured in all government teaching hospitals.

She reviewed the hospital waste management regime during the meeting. The officers concerned gave a briefing to the Minister.

Secretary Health Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch, Special Secretaries Muhammad Usman and Dr Farrukh Naveed, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Chief PlanningOfficer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Mian Zahidur Rehman, Dr Yadullah, Zahida Sarwar and officerof Institute of Blood Transfusion Services participated in the meeting.