Teaching hospitals staffers backbone of health Deptt: Secretary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Secretary Health South Punjab, Muhammad Afzal Nasir, stated that the employees of all teaching hospitals were the backbone of the department.

He emphasized that he has always strived to resolve all employee issues promptly and efficiently, ensuring they can perform their duties with peace of mind.

He was speaking to Additional Secretary General of APCA Multan Division, Rao Nauman Amjad who called on him met in his office.

The secretary encouraged all employees to ensure their full and timely attendance and to address the issues of hospital visitors promptly. Employees should guide visitors completely and communicate with them politely and calmly, listening to their concerns.

During the meeting, they had a detailed discussion regarding the issues faced by the employees of Nishtar and other government teaching hospitals, and potential solutions.

In the meeting, he expressed his pleasure that talented individuals like Rao Nauman Amjad are part of the department. In response, Rao Nauman Amjad thanked the Secretary Health South Punjab, acknowledging that APCA and all employees hold him in high regard.

He noted that during Muhammad Afzal Nasir's tenure, employees have had the opportunity to work with an honest and excellent administrator and capable officer.

This is in line with the vision of Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, which the Secretary Health South Punjab is advancing.

