Teaching Hospitals Staffers Backbone Of Health Deptt: Secretary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Secretary Health South Punjab, Muhammad Afzal Nasir, stated that the employees of all teaching hospitals were the backbone of the department
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Secretary Health South Punjab, Muhammad Afzal Nasir, stated that the employees of all teaching hospitals were the backbone of the department.
He emphasized that he has always strived to resolve all employee issues promptly and efficiently, ensuring they can perform their duties with peace of mind.
He was speaking to Additional Secretary General of APCA Multan Division, Rao Nauman Amjad who called on him met in his office.
The secretary encouraged all employees to ensure their full and timely attendance and to address the issues of hospital visitors promptly. Employees should guide visitors completely and communicate with them politely and calmly, listening to their concerns.
During the meeting, they had a detailed discussion regarding the issues faced by the employees of Nishtar and other government teaching hospitals, and potential solutions.
In the meeting, he expressed his pleasure that talented individuals like Rao Nauman Amjad are part of the department. In response, Rao Nauman Amjad thanked the Secretary Health South Punjab, acknowledging that APCA and all employees hold him in high regard.
He noted that during Muhammad Afzal Nasir's tenure, employees have had the opportunity to work with an honest and excellent administrator and capable officer.
This is in line with the vision of Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, which the Secretary Health South Punjab is advancing.
APP/mjk
1845 hrs
Recent Stories
Local leader of “Kisan Itehad” shot dead
BISP payments continue in Noor Purr Thall
Qatari envoy calls on Governor Punjab
Budget 2024-25: 2-day workshop for Parliamentary reporters concludes at PIPS
Probation of minor crimes' offenders top priority
Teenager crushed to death in road mishap
Urgent measures needed to restore PCCC’s glorious past to improve cotton: Dr Y ..
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inspects treatment facilities ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl first against Nepal
Sindh governor distributes cheques among families affected by Preetabad cylinder ..
CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman
Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at LCCI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Local leader of “Kisan Itehad” shot dead27 minutes ago
-
BISP payments continue in Noor Purr Thall27 minutes ago
-
Qatari envoy calls on Governor Punjab29 minutes ago
-
Budget 2024-25: 2-day workshop for Parliamentary reporters concludes at PIPS29 minutes ago
-
Probation of minor crimes' offenders top priority26 minutes ago
-
Teenager crushed to death in road mishap26 minutes ago
-
Urgent measures needed to restore PCCC’s glorious past to improve cotton: Dr Yousaf26 minutes ago
-
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inspects treatment facilities in Holy Family Hospi ..26 minutes ago
-
Sindh governor distributes cheques among families affected by Preetabad cylinder blast27 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman36 minutes ago
-
BISE announces new date for HSC part II examination36 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter36 minutes ago