Teaching Hospitals Start Providing Free Medicines At OPDs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2022 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The teaching hospitals of Faisalabad have started providing free medicines to patients at outdoor patients departments (OPDs).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf visited Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad on Friday and said that in the first phase, free medicines facility would be available at the OPDs of Allied Hospital, District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Children's Hospital and Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology.

He said that more than 90 kinds of medicines would be available at the OPDs of teaching hospitals.

The hospital administration was also directed to adopt an effective mechanism so that all OPD patients could avail free medicines facility.

He also checked availability of free medicines at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad and expressed his satisfaction.

He stressed vigilance in anti-dengue measures in addition to strict implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in hospital.

Divisional President PMLN Hajji Akram Ansari, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Amir and others were also present.

