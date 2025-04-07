Teaching Mother Tongue As A Subject Stressed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) In an effort to promote linguistic diversity and inclusivity, Deputy Commissioner Dir Payin, Muhammad Arif Khan, held a meeting with representatives from the Mother Tongue Movement and the Mafkoora Research and Development Center.
The discussion focused on implementing Pashto as a subject in private schools across the region.
The delegation, led by Coordinator Sahlan Farooq and media representative Ayan Khan, urged the Deputy Commissioner to enforce the inclusion of Pashto in private school curricula, in line with the provincial government's decision and the directives of the Peshawar High Court.
In response, the Deputy Commissioner reaffirmed the administration's commitment to implementing the court orders and assured full cooperation in this regard.
He also expressed willingness to support various social and welfare initiatives.
The meeting emphasized the significance of promoting linguistic diversity by integrating Pashto and other local languages into the education system.
The District Administration’s efforts to uphold these initiatives are expected to enhance the region's educational framework, ensuring a more inclusive and culturally enriched learning environment for students.
