Teaching staff posting orders issued for Kali Mori College Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The College education Department, Government of Sindh, has issued posting orders of 20 Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, and Lecturers to ensure the continuation of academic activities at historical Government Kali Mori College, Hyderabad.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday by the Secretary, College Education Sindh, Associate Professor of English (BS-19) Akram Shaikh has been transferred from Government Degree College Konkar, Karachi, to Government Kali Mori College, Hyderabad. He has also been assigned to look after the day-to-day affairs of the college as Principal to ensure its smooth functioning.

Other faculty members transferred to Kali Mori College include Associate Professor Rehan Shaikh, Assistant Professors (BS-18) Muhammad Zakir, Muhammad Kashif Abbasi, Ms. Abida Ali, and Ms. Farhana Qalbani.

In addition, lecturers (BS-17) Ms. Zainab, Ms. Resham, Ms. Zarina, Ms. Aqsa Khan, Faizan Khan, Ms. Farzana, Ms. Shahneela, Ms. Rubina, Ms. Fiza Mustafa, Ms. Baby Saima, Ms. Shaheena, Ms. Andaleeb, and Akhtar Hussain have also been transferred from various colleges across the province to Government Kali Mori College, Hyderabad.