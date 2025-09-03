Teaching Staff Posting Orders Issued For Kali Mori College Hyderabad
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 11:08 PM
The College Education Department, Government of Sindh, has issued posting orders of 20 Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, and Lecturers to ensure the continuation of academic activities at historical Government Kali Mori College, Hyderabad
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The College education Department, Government of Sindh, has issued posting orders of 20 Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, and Lecturers to ensure the continuation of academic activities at historical Government Kali Mori College, Hyderabad.
According to a notification issued here on Wednesday by the Secretary, College Education Sindh, Associate Professor of English (BS-19) Akram Shaikh has been transferred from Government Degree College Konkar, Karachi, to Government Kali Mori College, Hyderabad. He has also been assigned to look after the day-to-day affairs of the college as Principal to ensure its smooth functioning.
Other faculty members transferred to Kali Mori College include Associate Professor Rehan Shaikh, Assistant Professors (BS-18) Muhammad Zakir, Muhammad Kashif Abbasi, Ms. Abida Ali, and Ms. Farhana Qalbani.
In addition, lecturers (BS-17) Ms. Zainab, Ms. Resham, Ms. Zarina, Ms. Aqsa Khan, Faizan Khan, Ms. Farzana, Ms. Shahneela, Ms. Rubina, Ms. Fiza Mustafa, Ms. Baby Saima, Ms. Shaheena, Ms. Andaleeb, and Akhtar Hussain have also been transferred from various colleges across the province to Government Kali Mori College, Hyderabad.
Recent Stories
95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej
KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised from flood relief charity match ..
“HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from Sept 15 to vaccinate 4.1 mln g ..
Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand atop priorities of AJK Govt. ..
Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency
Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner R ..
High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads
Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1, ..
PM inclusive address at SCO widely hailed for protecting Pakistan’s interests
CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors
NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej48 minutes ago
-
KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised from flood relief charity match to CM7 minutes ago
-
Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency51 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner Rawalpindi51 minutes ago
-
High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu51 minutes ago
-
Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads51 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1,559 victims.51 minutes ago
-
PM inclusive address at SCO widely hailed for protecting Pakistan’s interests7 minutes ago
-
CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors56 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan56 minutes ago
-
Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR Lahore56 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses activation of Tehsil Tanawal56 minutes ago