Teaching Staff Training For Transgenders Education Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Three days training of teaching staff under accelerated learning programme in-connections with education of transgender community concluded here on Sunday.

The training session organized by Education department South Punjab in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was held at committee room Education department in which teachers, education experts and large number of people from transgenders community participated in the training session.

The participants of the training workshop were informed about advanced quality alternative learning by JICA.

It is pertinent to mention here that Secretary Education South Punjab Dr Ihtesham Anwar had assigned task to senior subject specialists, education experts for training of staff who will impart education to transgenders and education syllabus.

The Education department South Punjab is going to start classes for the education of transgender community at Government compressive girls high school as a pilot project while the classes would be conducted in evening timing.

The pick and drop service, clothes, shoes and bags would be provided to transgender students.

