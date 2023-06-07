UrduPoint.com

Teaching Vacant Posts Tests To Commence From June 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Teaching vacant posts tests to commence from June 15

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Jhal Magsi Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Wednesday said that test for teaching vacant posts of the education Department would be held from June 15-17 under Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University in Jhal Magsi district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the preparation of tests on vacant posts in the area.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gandawa Abdul Hameed Korahi, Rasaldar Major Levies Force Abdul Hakeem Abro, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Tariq Bugti, Deputy District Education Officer (DDEO) Muhammad Iqbal Tareen, and other relevant officials.

The DC said, "All arrangements have been completed for a test so that candidates will not face difficulties."He also directed applicants that they should avoid bringing mobile phones and any kind of materials and show the best discipline during tests.

