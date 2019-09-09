UrduPoint.com
Teachings Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Must Be Followed In Real Sense

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Monday said that unprecedented sacrifices of the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions taught the entire humanity to face evil forces with courage.

In a message issued here in connection with Youm-e-Ashur, they said all of us should exhibit tolerance and follow the teachings of the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

"Best way to pay tribute to the martyrs of Karbala was to follow their footsteps in real sense", they maintained.

They prayed that may Allah Almighty protect the country from the conspiracies of enemies and grant freedom to the innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) from India's illegal annexation of Kashmir.

