Teachings Of Holy Prophet (PBUH) Serve As A Beacon Of Guidance: Senator Rubina Khalid
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid has extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, emphasizing that the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) serve as a beacon of guidance and the only path to salvation.
In a message on Saturday, Rubina Khalid said the birth of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is a mercy for all humanity, while Eid Milad-un-Nabi instills the values of brotherhood, love, compassion, and harmony.
She urged the Muslims to align their lives with Seerat-e-Tayyiba, stressing that “the success of the Ummah lies in unity and steadfast adherence to the Sunnah of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).
Senator Rubina Khalid underlined that the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) presented the world with the message of justice and equality and safeguarded the rights of women, orphans, and marginalized groups, laying the foundation of a just and compassionate society.
Highlighting the need to spread the Prophet’s message of peace, she said Eid Milad-un-Nabi reminds us of sacrifice, selflessness, and service to humanity. “The teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) are a guiding light for the entire world,” she remarked, offering prayers for peace, prosperity, and unity across the Muslim world.
