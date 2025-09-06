Open Menu

Teachings Of Holy Prophet (PBUH) Serve As A Beacon Of Guidance: Senator Rubina Khalid

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) serve as a beacon of guidance: Senator Rubina Khalid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid has extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, emphasizing that the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) serve as a beacon of guidance and the only path to salvation.

In a message on Saturday, Rubina Khalid said the birth of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is a mercy for all humanity, while Eid Milad-un-Nabi instills the values of brotherhood, love, compassion, and harmony.

She urged the Muslims to align their lives with Seerat-e-Tayyiba, stressing that “the success of the Ummah lies in unity and steadfast adherence to the Sunnah of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Senator Rubina Khalid underlined that the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) presented the world with the message of justice and equality and safeguarded the rights of women, orphans, and marginalized groups, laying the foundation of a just and compassionate society.

Highlighting the need to spread the Prophet’s message of peace, she said Eid Milad-un-Nabi reminds us of sacrifice, selflessness, and service to humanity. “The teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) are a guiding light for the entire world,” she remarked, offering prayers for peace, prosperity, and unity across the Muslim world.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

4 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

13 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

13 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

13 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

13 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

13 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

13 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

13 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

13 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

13 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan