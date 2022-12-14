UrduPoint.com

Teachings Of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Beacon Of Light For Every Individual: Senator Mushtaq

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Jamat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad on Wednesday said that the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon him) were the beacon of light for every individual regardless of any religion which is being followed across the world.

He said this while addressing the students during the second day of the 'Peshawar Digital Fest' organized by Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT) at Islamia College. Nazim Campus Asfandyar Rabbai and Nazim University Najeebullah were also present on the occasion.

He urged students to implement Islamic norms in their practical lives and termed these as source of salvation for mankind in the world and hereafter.

On the occasion, he also distributed prizes among the top ten position holders of the 'Seerat Quiz' while Nazim Campus presented souvenir to the visiting guest. Later he visited different books and cultural stalls set up in the fest.

Meanwhile, a panel of discussion was held in the festival on 'women empowerment' that was participated by Ex MNA Dr Samia Raheel Qazi, Director Shariah academy Dr Farkhanda Zia, Vice Chancellor Benazir University Prof. Dr Safia, MPA Humaira Khatoon, Dr Khatija, Naila Chohan and Huma Chughtai.

