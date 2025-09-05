Teachings Of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Reflect Welfare, Justice And Compassion: MD PBM
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Senator Capt (R) Shaheen Khalid Butt Friday said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi reminds the Muslim Ummah to seek practical guidance from the Seerat of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and align their lives with his teachings of justice, compassion and service to humanity.
In an exclusive talk with APP on the auspicious occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, he said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) through his exemplary life set the highest standards of social justice, care for the poor and support for the marginalized.
“The very spirit behind the establishment of Bait-ul-Mal is rooted in the same philosophy, ensuring that no individual remains deprived of social support and assistance,” he maintained.
The MD PBM said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is a blessed reminder to promote the spirit of sacrifice, unity, and public welfare.
He stressed that the nation should spread the message of brotherhood and collective wellbeing in the light of the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), making it their foremost duty to address the needs of weaker and underprivileged segments of society.
395/
Recent Stories
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) reflect welfare, justice and compassion: MD PBM3 minutes ago
-
Man killed in Chauntra land dispute firing3 minutes ago
-
Defence Day symbolizes national unity and sacrifices of martyrs: MD PBM3 minutes ago
-
Late sowing trials of pearl millet launched at ARI DIKhan3 minutes ago
-
Home Dept imposes 30-day ban on use of wheat in poultry feed mills3 minutes ago
-
SA Speaker inspects flood preparations, directs administration to take effective measures3 minutes ago
-
PIMS hospital emerges as the hub of luxury yet affordable public transport in the Capital23 minutes ago
-
PTI women arrested for ‘egg attack’ on Aleema Khan23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan targets $600m in seafood exports for FY 2025–26; says Junaid Anwar Chaudhry23 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders pay glowing tributes to Pakistan’s armed forces on Defence Day23 minutes ago
-
Defence Day marks nation’s resolve to protect homeland: Aurangzeb Khichi33 minutes ago
-
Women-led Mehfil-e-Milad gatherings gaining momentum during Rabi-ul-Awal in Capital33 minutes ago