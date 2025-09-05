Open Menu

Teachings Of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Reflect Welfare, Justice And Compassion: MD PBM

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Senator Capt (R) Shaheen Khalid Butt Friday said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi reminds the Muslim Ummah to seek practical guidance from the Seerat of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and align their lives with his teachings of justice, compassion and service to humanity.

In an exclusive talk with APP on the auspicious occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, he said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) through his exemplary life set the highest standards of social justice, care for the poor and support for the marginalized.

“The very spirit behind the establishment of Bait-ul-Mal is rooted in the same philosophy, ensuring that no individual remains deprived of social support and assistance,” he maintained.

The MD PBM said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is a blessed reminder to promote the spirit of sacrifice, unity, and public welfare.

He stressed that the nation should spread the message of brotherhood and collective wellbeing in the light of the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), making it their foremost duty to address the needs of weaker and underprivileged segments of society.

