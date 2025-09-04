Teachings of Seerat-e-Tayyaba a beacon for youth: Commissioner Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A Seerat-un-Nabi Conference was organized at Jalal Baba Auditorium under the auspices of the District Youth Office in line with provincial government directives. The event featured inter-district Naat and Qirat competitions, which drew enthusiastic participation from students.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Hazara Fayaz Ali Shah said that the Seerat of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is a complete code of life and a source of guidance for all humanity. He emphasized that by adopting the Prophet’s teachings of peace, tolerance, and justice, society can overcome present-day challenges and build a harmonious environment.

He further noted that the youth must be encouraged to study the character of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as a model of integrity, compassion, and service to humanity.

“Our success, both in this world and the hereafter, lies in following the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him),” he remarked, urging students to implement these teachings in their personal and collective lives.

At the conclusion of the competitions, cash prizes were distributed among the top performers. The first position holder received Rs. 80,000, second Rs. 60,000, and third Rs. 40,000.

The conference aimed to instill in the younger generation a deeper understanding of the Seerat-e-Tayyaba (the life of the Holy Prophet PBUH) and to familiarize them with the teachings of islam.