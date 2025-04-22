Teachings Of Sufi Saints Promote Peace, Tolerance: Gilani
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday said that the teachings of Sufi saints offer a timeless message of peace, love, and tolerance.
Addressing the Eighth International Conference on “Mevlana Rumi and Hadrat Sultan Bahoo,” Gilani underscored the profound impact of Mevlana Rumi and Hadrat Sultan Bahoo in guiding societies toward ethical, spiritual, and moral development.
He said that while he is often recognised for his political roles, including as former Prime Minister, Senate Chairman, and Founding Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC), his true identity lies in his spiritual lineage with the great Sufi saint Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani (RA).
“I am known as a political worker, but my real identity is rooted in my connection with Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani,” Gilani said.
Highlighting the spiritual bond between Sultan Bahoo and Mevlana Rumi, he described their legacy as deeply embedded in Sufi philosophy and service to Islam, noting that they were spiritual leaders and reformers who preached through action, humility, and compassion.
Gilani said that Sufism’s message of brotherhood and nonviolence played a transformative role in spreading islam across the subcontinent, particularly through the literary, cultural, and humanistic contributions of Sufi saints.
Expressing concern over rising Islamophobia, Gilani said that Sufi teachings can help counter global misconceptions by promoting the true essence of Islam — a religion of love, mercy, and mutual respect.
“Unfortunately, many in the world see Muslims as extremists or terrorists. But our religion teaches affection, patience, and mutual respect,” he said.
He urged the international community to view Islam through the lens of its spiritual traditions, which emphasise unity, peace, and coexistence.
Cautioning against the growing intolerance and polarisation in society, Gilani stressed the urgent need to revive core Islamic values of patience and forbearance.
“The biggest issue we face today is intolerance. To overcome this, we must reconnect with our religious teachings,” he added.
