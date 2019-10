Chairman DMC Central Rehan Hashmi on Monday said that the teachings of the Sufi saints were a beacon for the living world

In a statement on the occasion of the annual Urs of great Sufi saint and poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Rehan Hashmi said that Sufis spread the message of love and peace irrespective of religion.

He concluded that Sufism was a path of learning within islam.