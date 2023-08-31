Open Menu

Team Confident For Next Contests, Says Iftekhar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Senior player and the middle order batsman Iftekhar Ahmed said that victory against Nepal was a combination of team work and players were confident for the next contests of upcoming events.

Holding a press conference after the Asia Cup opener match against Nepal at Multan cricket Stadium on Wednesday, he said that it was dream of every player to perform well and score century. He said that he worked a lot on hard hitting but he played the match as per the situation and succeeded to produce good result. He said that body language and confidence was more higher while representing millions of the people.

To a question, Iftekhar said that despite the high intensity, the match against India was a contest also adding that players were performing well and would also produce positive results in the match against India.

He said that in the match against Nepal, there was a little bit grip in the bowl as it usually happened in Pakistan's conditions but later he started hitting boundaries. He said that he usually came in at the last overs but he tried to give his best while taking responsibility in middle overs adding that presence of Babar Azam on pitch always gave confident to partners because he was a world class batsman.

"Scoring hundred against any team was not an easy task, as the Nepal has also qualified by defeating different teams.

To another question, he said that selection of playing eleven depended on the conditions and the team management. He lauded the performance of the Skipper Babar Azam and said that he always played well but at the crucial situation he always proved him the best.

