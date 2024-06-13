Team Europe launches skills development programme to promote Youth Empowerment

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Following the success of recent skills development initiatives in Pakistan, Team Europe has launched a new programme in Balochistan on training and empowering youth for better employment opportunities.

This programme, performed in partnership with the Government of Germany aims to revolutionize the skills training sector in Balochistan by transforming the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) landscape in the province.

The programme also contributes to the EU’s Global Gateway Initiative, the EU’s largest investment programme designed to tackle the most pressing global challenges, from fighting climate change to improving health systems and boosting the competitiveness and security of global supply chains.

After the launch of Team Europe’s TVET programme in Gilgit, Peshawar and Islamabad, the Quetta event was another resounding success. The ceremony featured distinguished guests, including Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, the EU Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka and German Consul General Dr. Rüdiger Lotz and others.

In his keynote address, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed his deep gratitude for the unwavering support from the EU and the German Government. He highlighted the urgent need for such programmes in Balochistan, emphasising their role in strengthening educational institutions and empowering the youth.

The chief minister stressed, “This programme aims to equip our young population with vital skills, enabling them to contribute significantly to Balochistan’s economic development.

”

EU Ambassador Dr. Riina Kionka emphasised on the importance of this programme for the socio-economic growth of Balochistan. “We believe that investing in the employable skills of youth of this province is not just an individual investment in the opportunities and potential of each of these young people. In fact, it is also an investment in the socio-economic future of Balochistan”, she said.

The Consul General of German Consulate at Karachi Dr. Rüdiger Lotz, highlighted the enhanced impact of Team Europe partners Germany and the European Union working together with the national and provincial authorities to improve the TVET sector, thereby enhancing employment prospects for its youth.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairperson NAVTC Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, appreciated the Team Europe initiative to transform the country’s TVET sector, adding that NAVTTC will make utmost effort to turn the vision into reality.

The TVET Sector Support Programme is a five-year initiative that aims to improve Pakistan’s socio-economic situation by enhancing the access to training opportunities in high-demand professions for both women and men. It seeks to advance human capital development in Pakistan by cooperating with TVET institutions that qualify young women and men for jobs in green and digital fields. Through the joint effort of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and the British Council, this programme sets forth a comprehensive upgrade to TVET institutions. This upgrade will go hand in hand with other educational reforms that specifically target youth empowerment.