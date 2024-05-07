Team Europe Launches Youth-Centric Programme for Green Jobs Creation in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The European Union launched a new programme to empower the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with essential skills demanded by the job market.

The launch event held at the Vocational Training Centre of Excellence in Hayatabad established with previous European Union support, marked a significant milestone of the Team Europe Initiative on building back better to support creation of green jobs in KP province.

Through this programme, the European Union (EU) and the Government of Germany aim at transforming the vocational training landscape in KP through dedicated support to selected VET schools across the province that will be better equipped, have better trained staff and curricula better catered for the demand of the labour market, thus paving the way for economic prosperity and sustainable development.

The EU's support will particularly focus on improving skills in key sectors such as agribusiness, water, and energy. The new support programme is not just part of the broader Team Europe Initiative involving the EU, France, Germany and Italy to build back better through green jobs creation, but also contributes to the EU’s Global Gateway Initiative in which the EU is trying to leverage public and private sector investments by investing in skills of young people in Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering, Abdul Karim Thorder, Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emphasised the government's vigorous efforts to relaunch KP's economy, underscoring the pivotal role of the Technical and Vocational education and Training (TVET) programme in this endeavour.

The EU Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kiionka discussed the importance of reforming the TVET sector in KP, noting its profound impact on empowering youth: "With youth constituting about 35% of KP’s population, the importance of skills development cannot be overstated.

A youth equipped with employable skills has the potential to contribute to the socio-economic future of this province. The new programme places special emphasis on empowering youth, particularly women, in high-technology trades, opening new avenues for economic prosperity—an initiative much needed for optimal utilisation of this youth bulge”.

Dr. Sebastian Paust, Head of Cooperation at the German Embassy, highlighted the enhanced impact of Team Europe partners Germany and the European Union working together with the KP authorities to improve the TVET sector, thereby enhancing employment prospects for its youth.

About the TVET Sector Support Programme:

The TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET SSP) is a five-year programme designed to strengthen Pakistan's TVET sector, by providing training opportunities to men and women in high-demand professions.

The action aims at advancing Pakistan’s human capital development through creation of decent jobs in green and digital areas.

Building upon the successes and lessons learned from the previous three phases of Team Europe's support to Pakistan's TVET sector, the programme aims to enhance skills development in environmentally friendly sectors such as agribusiness, water, and energy. It places a special emphasis on empowering skilled female workers in digital and high-tech sectors. The programme will be jointly implemented by GIZ and the British Council.

APP/vak