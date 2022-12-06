Team formed to arrest accused of killing of policemen: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Tuesday taken notice of the incident of martyrdom of two officers by firing of dacoits in Shamkay Bhattian here and directed the capital city police officer Lahore for a report on the incident.

He directed that the accused who martyred the police personnel should be arrested and brought to justice as soon as possible, adding that they would be punished as per the law.

Meanwhile, the Lahore police had formed special teams to arrest the accused forthwith.

The IGP Punjab paid tribute to the martyred Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asim and Constable Muhammad Shahid and said that the police department would never forget the eternal sacrifice of their brave police jawans.

He directed the supervisory officers not to spare any effort for ensuring priority measures for their convenience and to solve the problems of martyrs' families.