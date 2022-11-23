UrduPoint.com

Team Formed To Investigate Killing Of Cop In Clifton

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 09:37 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) South Zone Irfan Ali Baloch on Wednesday said an investigation team had been formed to investigate the case of killing of a police constable in Clifton area.

He said an investigation team headed by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South had been formed to investigate the murder of martyred policeman Abdul Rahman while the other members of the team include SP City (Investigation) Ali Mardan Khoso, Assistant SP Clifton, SIO Nabi Baksh and SHO Clifton.

The investigation team had been given a special task to arrest those accused who facilitated the accused fleeing abroad, said the DIGP South.

FIA, Interpol and the Swedish Embassy would also be approached to ensure the arrest of involved accused.

Police Constable Abdul Rahman was killed in firing in E-Street, Clifton, by an accused identified as Khurram Nisar, who was allegedly attempting to kidnap a girl from Clifton area. Various videos of the incident were also making rounds over social media.

