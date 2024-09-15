Team Fully Prepared For SA Series: Fatima Sana
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 08:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana said that the team was fully prepared to dominate in the T-20 series against South Africa.
Holding a press conference here at the Multan cricket Stadium on Sunday, she said that Pakistan had performed well in the last series played against South Africa and would play the series with the same spirit. She said that selection of the team had been made after consultation with the selection committee.
Fatima expressed excitement in playing for the first time at the Multan Cricket Stadium and expecting support from the spectators.
To a question, she said that practice had been made at the pitch and the team was aware of the pitch condition and every player would utilize skills as per the conditions.
Replaying to another question, she said that she had learnt very much from the seniors, especially by Nida Dar. She added that the presence of Nida Dar would be fruitful for Pakistan.
