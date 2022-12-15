UrduPoint.com

Team Google Hold Meeting With CS GB

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022

Team Google hold meeting with CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The team of Google along with CEO Tech Valley held a meeting with the Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani here on Thursday regarding partaking of Google in technological and educational sector here.

The Chief Secretary briefed the team regarding tens of initiatives related to education & technology that the Gilgit-Baltistan government has taken in last six months which have transformed the northern area for better.

Google team was much appreciative of all the work.

They have agreed to work with the government of Gilgit-Baltistan in various domains such as teacher training by Google particularly in improvement of pedagogical method as well as technological training, up-gradation of existing PCs using new google technology named FLEX thus giving life to old equipment, construction & operation of Google center of excellence named Albus,coding and technological bootcamps all across Gilgit BaltistanThis will be the first time that Google will have presence on such huge scale in Gilgit-Baltistan.

