Team Humanity USA In Pakistan To Help Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Founder of the Team Humanity USA, Ayat Abuznade has said that there was a dire need to rehabilitate Pakistan's flood-hit people as they were facing lot of problems due to displacement.

Team Humanity USA is a humanitarian organization that was created in response to the desperate need that Ayat felt throughout her humanitarian journey.The organization is in Pakistan these days, providing aid to flood affected people.

"A lot of aid is needed for the complete restoration of the houses of flood victims. People here are facing a lot of problems", Ayat told APP on Thursday.

She said that she had visited the flood-affected areas and witnessed the devastating impacts of the calamity.

She said majority of the houses in flood-affected areas were made up of mud and collapsed.

Ayat said their houses were still under water and partially damaged, their crops had been destroyed, while epidemics had broken out due to the standing water.

"The life of flood victims has become miserable. They are in dire need of quality food, medicines and other items," she added.

Ayat said she was there to play her role to lessen people's sufferings by providing life saving care.

"We are trying our best for the flood affected people's full recovery and will keep on supporting them under the Emergency Food Relief Program which will continue till their complete rehabilitation," she added.

She said it was her mission to make a difference in the lives of suffering humanity.

"My mission is to help vulnerable communities not just to survive, but to progress in life," Ayat added.

