Team inspects seed dealers, confiscates substandard seed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A team of Federal Seed Certification and Registration (FSC&R) Department inspected various business points of seed dealers in Katcha Khoh town to check their licences and the seed quality.

Led by seed inspector Basharat Javed, the inspection team raided different shops and took substandard seed in possession.

Seed inspector said that campaign against elements involved in selling substandard seed would continue unhindered to ensure that farmers get quality seed and be able to contribute to national economy through higher crop yields.

