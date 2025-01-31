Open Menu

Team Inspects Seed Dealers, Confiscates Substandard Seed

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Team inspects seed dealers, confiscates substandard seed

A team of Federal Seed Certification and Registration (FSC&R) Department inspected various business points of seed dealers in Katcha Khoh town to check their licences and the seed quality

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A team of Federal Seed Certification and Registration (FSC&R) Department inspected various business points of seed dealers in Katcha Khoh town to check their licences and the seed quality.

Led by seed inspector Basharat Javed, the inspection team raided different shops and took substandard seed in possession.

Seed inspector said that campaign against elements involved in selling substandard seed would continue unhindered to ensure that farmers get quality seed and be able to contribute to national economy through higher crop yields.

APP/qbs

Recent Stories

Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurr ..

Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurram Schehzad

3 minutes ago
 RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Roa ..

RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road

3 minutes ago
 Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim

Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim

3 minutes ago
 NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain

NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain

3 minutes ago
 National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah

National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah

3 minutes ago
 Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

15 minutes ago
Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Pe ..

Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Permanent Delegate of Pakistan t ..

15 minutes ago
 Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 fa ..

Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as ..

15 minutes ago
 Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala

Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala

15 minutes ago
 Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar ..

Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations

Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations

26 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan