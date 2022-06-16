Team Karachi clinches Sindh region wrestling competition under HEC Talent Hunt Youth Sports League

The Team Karachi on Thursday clinched the Sindh region wrestling competition organized by the Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam under the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Team Karachi on Thursday clinched the Sindh region wrestling competition organized by the Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam under the Talent Hunt Youth sports League of Higher education Commission of Pakistan (HEC).

According to the university spokesman, Team Karachi has secured hundred points with four gold and four silver medals in different categories while Team Hyderabad stood second by clinching 77 points with three gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Wrestlers from Team Karachi Ziaullah, Hamzo Khan, Muhammad Farooq and Sujawal Khan bagged gold medals by defeating their opponents in 61 kg, 70 kg, 79 kg and 86 kg categories of the competition respectively while the wrestlers from Team Hyderabad including Shoaib Leghari, Muhammad Samih and Muhiur Rehman clinched gold medals by defeating their opponents in 65 kg, 74 kg and 92 kg categories of the competition respectively.

Besides, Team Sukkur bagged third position in the competition with one gold, two silver and five bronze medals. Muhammad Moosa from Team Larkana secured gold medal in open weight category.

According to organizers, the winner and runners up of all categories of the competition will be selected for the Sindh Wrestling Team for participation in the national level wrestling competitions.

Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam Dr. Fateh Marri awarded the gold, silver and bronze medals to the successful wrestlers.