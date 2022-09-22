Team leader of 'Stable Parliament' calls on PA Speaker

Team leader of 'Stable Parliament' Christopher Shields along with a delegation on Thursday met Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Team leader of 'Stable Parliament' Christopher Shields along with a delegation on Thursday met Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan.

Meeting decided to hold training workshops to make Punjab Assembly e-parliament and to enhance the capacity building of parliamentarians and assembly staff.

Muhammad Sibtain Khan said that solution to the problems of the people lies in supremacy of the parliament.

Later, Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayat Ullah Lak apprised the delegation about the history of the assembly, rules of procedures, parliamentary traditions and legislation done in the Punjab Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that 'Stable Parliament' is a programme of European Union.