Team Of ACE Sindh Seizes Record Of 947 Acres Land

Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:46 PM

The team of Anti-Corruption Establishment Sukkur Zone while taking action on a complaint of embezzlement of government funds and loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer seized the record of 947 acres of agricultural land and buffaloes for the last three years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The team of Anti-Corruption Establishment Sukkur Zone while taking action on a complaint of embezzlement of government funds and loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer seized the record of 947 acres of agricultural land and buffaloes for the last three years.

The action was taking during a raid conducted by a team led by ACE Sindh's Sukkur Zone Circle Officer Maqsood Ahmed Soomro and his team under the supervision of Civil Judge / Judicial Magistrate-II Faheem Ahmed Panhwar at the Livestock Development and Research Kundi Buffalo Farm Rohri, Sukkur District, said a statement on Thursday.

As soon as the Anti-Corruption Establishment Sukkur Zone team was spotted, the Superintendent and Agriculture Officer managed to escape from the spot.

The team has seized the record and started investigations.

