Open Menu

Team Of Anti Corruption Conducts Raid On Residence Of Ali Amin Gandapur

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Team of anti corruption conducts raid on residence of Ali Amin Gandapur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) A team of Anti-Corruption department (ACD) on Monday conducted raid on residence of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur for his arrest in a corruption reference.

According to ACD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the raid was conducted on tip-off about presence of Ali Amin at his residence, however he managed to escape before the raid.

Ali Amin Gandapur and several other PTI leaders were facing charges of illegal appointments in the public departments.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

SC reserves judgement on petitions against civilia ..

SC reserves judgement on petitions against civilians'trial in military courts

24 minutes ago
 Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

40 minutes ago
 IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $50 ..

IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $500M Project

1 hour ago
 GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between ..

GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between 2024 and 2025: Al Marri tells ..

2 hours ago
 Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking pr ..

Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking practical steps to promote bilat ..

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first a ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first against Afghanistan today

2 hours ago
Interior Minister calls for capacity building of P ..

Interior Minister calls for capacity building of Police on scientific basis

3 hours ago
 Senate session to be convened this week to discuss ..

Senate session to be convened this week to discuss Palestine issue

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afgha ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Ciphe ..

Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

5 hours ago
 After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afgh ..

After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afghanistan today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan