Team of anti corruption conducts raid on residence of Ali Amin Gandapur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) A team of Anti-Corruption department (ACD) on Monday conducted raid on residence of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur for his arrest in a corruption reference.

According to ACD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the raid was conducted on tip-off about presence of Ali Amin at his residence, however he managed to escape before the raid.

Ali Amin Gandapur and several other PTI leaders were facing charges of illegal appointments in the public departments.

