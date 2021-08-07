UrduPoint.com

Team Of CCP Visits PCST&SI, Discusses Problems Faced By SME Sector

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :A three-member team of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) led by Asfandyar Khattak Saturday visited the Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (PCST&SI) and discusses matters relating to taxes of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and hurdles in starting of new businesses.

Provincial Chief SMEDA, Rashid Awan, President PCST&SI, Muhammad Adnan Jalil, and representatives of FBR were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Asfandyar Khattak said that a detailed report of problems faced by the SME sector in the existing scenario of competition should be compiled and presented to Federal authorities for consideration.

He said that steps would be taken to facilitate the SME sector, women entrepreneurs, and stakeholders associated with small businesses.

President PCST&SI, Adnan Jalil also highlighted the problems of small traders and stressed that their issues should be considered properly and they should be facilitated to explore new opportunities for business and trade.

