Team of Custom Health Care Society Pakistan reaches Turkiye to help quake affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A team of Custom Health Care Society, Pakistan has reached Turkiye for helping out the affectees of the devastating earthquake that claimed more than 50,000 lives.

The team is led by Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, who also leads Custom Health Care Society of Pakistan, informed Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, a leading businessman and honorary Media Coordinator of FTO for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Sarhadi said the team of Custom Health Care Society has reached Adiyaman area of Turkiye.

The team has also taken along with them around 1,000 boxes of relief goods which will be distributed among affectees.

The relief boxes contains essential goods, including dry ration, warm clothes, socks and gloves, the statement added.

The team of Customs Health Care Society has started relief activities in Adiyaman area of Turkiye.

The team members have also distributed gift bags, emergency first aid kits and cash among the earthquake affected people, Zia added.