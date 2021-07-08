UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Team Of District Administrator Inspects Corona Vaccination Centre Situated NADRA Office

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Team of district administrator inspects corona vaccination centre situated NADRA office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A team of district administration Kohat led by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Thursday visited vaccination centre being established in NADRA office and witnessed inoculation process.

The team inquired about the ongoing vaccination process and apprised themselves about problems of people.

Assistant Commissioner directed facilitation of people in getting vaccinated against corona and said that staff should ensure observance of corona standard operating procedures(SOPs) in the centre.

He also urged people to observe corona preventive guidelines and help government in its efforts to contain corona spread.

Related Topics

Kohat Government

Recent Stories

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

11 minutes ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

13 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

28 minutes ago

Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

57 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.58 a barrel W ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan's women team faces another defeat on tour ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.