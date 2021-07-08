Team of district administrator inspects corona vaccination centre situated NADRA office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A team of district administration Kohat led by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Thursday visited vaccination centre being established in NADRA office and witnessed inoculation process.

The team inquired about the ongoing vaccination process and apprised themselves about problems of people.

Assistant Commissioner directed facilitation of people in getting vaccinated against corona and said that staff should ensure observance of corona standard operating procedures(SOPs) in the centre.

He also urged people to observe corona preventive guidelines and help government in its efforts to contain corona spread.