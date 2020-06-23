UrduPoint.com
Team Of Doctors Inspects Coronavirus Wards Facilities In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:47 PM

Team of doctors inspects coronavirus wards facilities in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :On the special instruction of Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer Ul islam, a team of doctors Tuesday paid a visit to various facilities and wards setup for the coronavirus treatment in the district.

The team including Medical Director Ayub Teaching Hospital Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb and District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Khanzada, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr.

Mujtaba Bharwana, Nawab Shar and Shahina Jamil of Jinnag Hopital visited the Medical Complex with the aim was to review the wards allotted to coronavirus patients and the facilities provided to them.

On the instructions of DC Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, all possible facilities were being provided to the patients of coronavirus. He also requested the citizens to assist the district administration in ensuring implementation of government guidelines and SOPs to prevent from COVID-19.

