Team of DoST visits GIK Institute to venture into emerging fields of technologies

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 07:38 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) A delegation of the Directorate of Science and Technology (DoST) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday visited Ghulam Ishaq Institute (GIK) of Engineering Sciences and Technology Topi to collaborate and venture into emerging fields of new technologies.

The delegation included Director DoST, Taza Gul, Deputy Director DoST, Waqar Ahmad and Assistant Director Monitoring, Saud Khattak

Delegation members visited incubators of the institute where they were apprised about milestones being achieved in the field of contemporary technologies.

They were also told about research work being conducted in the institute relating to innovations and machines developed to increase agricultural production.

The delegation of DoST and the faculty of GIK also agreed to collaborate and liaise for the country’s development through mutual research and experience sharing.

