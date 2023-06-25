Team of experts inspect trout fish farms in Kaghan valley

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General Fisheries Khusro Kalim on Sunday visited various fish farms in Kaghan Valley along with a representative of JICA Authority Himamatsuyashi, Deputy Director of Fisheries Mansehra District Faheem Akhtar Khan and others.

During the visit, DG Fisheries and experts inspected the farms with respect to controlling the possible threat of different diseases to trout fish. The research team also collected samples of sick fish in the Khaghan farms for further investigation.

During the visit, DG Fisheries assured to introduce of new trout breeds to the fish farms with technical and modern machinery support from JICA Authority.

Japanese researcher Himamatsuyashi also collected samples of fish in the farms for further research.

The DG of Fisheries thanked the Japanese research expert for providing technical support and introducing a new trout breed and directed the Deputy Director of Fisheries District Mansehra to fully cooperate with a JICA consultant for trout fish healthy breeding in Kaghan farms.