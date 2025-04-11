Open Menu

Team Of Government Islamia College Chiniot Won Two Gold, One Bronze Medals In All Punjab Division Karate Championship

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Team of Government Islamia College Chiniot won two gold, one bronze medals in All Punjab Division Karate Championship

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The team of Government Islamia College Chiniot won two gold and one bronze medals in the All Punjab Division Karate Championship held in Lahore.

According to the details, in the All Punjab Inter-Division Karate Championship Lahore organized by the Higher education Department, the team of Government Islamia College Chiniot represented Faisalabad Division and displayed excellent performance.

Two students won gold and one bronze medal and secured second position from all over Punjab. On this occasion, the players who received medals said that it is a matter of honour not only for us but also for the entire Chiniot that in such a big event where top players from all over Punjab demonstrate their sports, our team has raised the name of Chiniot.

We also congratulate the Lahore Division team from the bottom of our hearts who showed great courage and after a very tough competition, won the first position in the whole of Punjab with a gap of only a few points and turned their previous defeat into success.

This is also a lesson for our team that becoming a champion is very hard work for which one has to work day and night, but after becoming a champion, one has to work even harder than before to defend their title. Insha Allah, we will review our shortcomings next time and become champions with more hard work. Many thanks to the friends who prayed for our success, thanks to whose prayers our team won the second position in the whole of Punjab.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

3 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

4 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

6 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

6 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

7 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

7 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

7 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

7 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan