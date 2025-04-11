Team of Government Islamia College Chiniot won two gold, one bronze medals in All Punjab Division Karate Championship

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The team of Government Islamia College Chiniot won two gold and one bronze medals in the All Punjab Division Karate Championship held in Lahore.

According to the details, in the All Punjab Inter-Division Karate Championship Lahore organized by the Higher education Department, the team of Government Islamia College Chiniot represented Faisalabad Division and displayed excellent performance.

Two students won gold and one bronze medal and secured second position from all over Punjab. On this occasion, the players who received medals said that it is a matter of honour not only for us but also for the entire Chiniot that in such a big event where top players from all over Punjab demonstrate their sports, our team has raised the name of Chiniot.

We also congratulate the Lahore Division team from the bottom of our hearts who showed great courage and after a very tough competition, won the first position in the whole of Punjab with a gap of only a few points and turned their previous defeat into success.

This is also a lesson for our team that becoming a champion is very hard work for which one has to work day and night, but after becoming a champion, one has to work even harder than before to defend their title. Insha Allah, we will review our shortcomings next time and become champions with more hard work. Many thanks to the friends who prayed for our success, thanks to whose prayers our team won the second position in the whole of Punjab.